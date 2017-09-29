Menu
Press Release
Climate Engineering joins the Linc Service Network

The Colorado mechanical contractor intends to expand its offerings to include measurement and verification, energy audits and management, and bundled energy solutions programs.

PITTSBURGH, PA. — ABM Franchising Group, a subsidiary of facility solutions provider ABM Industries Incorporated, announced that Lakewood, Colo.-based mechanical contractor Climate Engineering Inc. signed an agreement to join its Linc Service franchise network.

“Climate Engineering is dedicated to providing guaranteed satisfaction to our clients through close, personal attention and quality performance,” said Todd Flannery, president of Climate Engineering. “It is very reassuring, as an independent business, to be part of a network of Linc Service contractors as we navigate into the future. Returning to the Linc Service network has been a personal highlight of my career.”

Flannery has been involved in Linc Service since 1984 when he started with a Linc Service franchise as a technician. He served as one of Linc Service’s area vice presidents from 2002 until 2008, when he became the president and a co-owner of Climate Engineering.

Since 1965, Climate Engineering has established itself as a premier HVAC service provider with fixed asset management and maintenance programs for corporate, education, industrial, high-tech and institutional facilities throughout Colorado. It offers a wide range of HVAC solutions, including proactive and preventive maintenance, retrofits and replacements, commissioning and recommissioning, building automation and controls, guaranteed energy solutions and energy efficiency programs, system design, engineering and programs to ensure energy efficiency and savings.

The mechanical contractor also participates in the Colorado C-Pace program, which enables owners of eligible commercial and industrial buildings to finance up to 100 percent of energy-efficiency, renewable-energy and water-conservation projects at competitive rates with repayment terms up to 20 years.

“With a longstanding commitment to providing its clients with quality service and exceeding their expectations, Climate Engineering is a great addition to the Linc Service network,” said Bruce Phibbs, senior vice president – franchising, ABM Technical Solutions. “We are excited to welcome Todd back to the Linc Service network.”

Climate Engineering currently has 19 employees and, as a part of the Linc Service Network, plans to continue building its staff and offerings. Along with growing its employee base, Flannery said the company plans to expand its offerings to include measurement and verification, energy audits and management, and bundled energy solutions programs.

ABM Franchising Group is a portfolio of franchise networks that deliver mechanical and electrical service and preventive maintenance solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional buildings. ABM Franchising Group consists of two franchise brands: Linc Service and TEGG. 

