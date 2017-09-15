Menu
TDIndustries Chief People Officer Amy Messersmith (center) accepts the Torch Award for Ethics with Phylissia Clark (left) and Jay Newman (right) of the Better Business Bureau. TDIndustries
TDIndustries Chief People Officer Amy Messersmith (center) accepts the Torch Award for Ethics with Phylissia Clark (left) and Jay Newman (right) of the Better Business Bureau.
Press Release
Piping>Piping Contractor

Dallas Business Journal, BBB name TDIndustries ethics winner

The awards are presented to North Texas organizations that are evaluated on the integrity and ethics behind their business dealings.

Dallas — TDIndustries was named a winner of the inaugural Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics. The awards are presented in six categories to North Texas organizations that are evaluated on the integrity and ethics behind their business dealings as demonstrated by their policies, education, business-to-business recommendations, customer reviews and financial track record, among other criteria. 

The awards are presented in five separate employee-size categories (extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large), and a sixth award is presented to a nonprofit organization. TD took home the trophy for the extra-large company category. The mechanical contractor was acknowledged specifically for its defining core values of building and maintaining trusting relationships, fiercely protecting the safety of its employees, leading with a servant’s heart, passionately pursuing excellence and celebrating the power of individual differences.

“We have, through our core values, a very clear roadmap for how we go about our ethics, our character and our integrity as a company,” said Chief People Officer Amy Messersmith, who accepted the award on behalf of TD.

Other winners included Southwest Transplant Alliance (nonprofit category), Halff Associates (large), Advent Air-Conditioning (medium), Chemical Information Services (small) and Key Residential (extra-small).

The Torch Award for Ethics is presented by the Dallas Business Journal for the Better Business Bureau, and is part of a larger ethics program across the globe. Winners of the local awards will go on to compete at an international level in the greater Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Rick Kinning, CEO and chairman of RK Mechanical Inc.
RK Mechanical CEO Kinning wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Jul 20, 2017
EMCOR companies in the metro Boston area donate $10,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
EMCOR in Greater Boston charity golf event donates $10,000 to help find missing children
Jul 19, 2017
TP Mechanical wins three AGC of Ohio safety awards
Jun 27, 2017
Shambaugh & Son promotes Vincent to head up fire protection groups
Jun 27, 2017