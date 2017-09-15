Dallas Business Journal, BBB name TDIndustries ethics winner

Dallas — TDIndustries was named a winner of the inaugural Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics. The awards are presented in six categories to North Texas organizations that are evaluated on the integrity and ethics behind their business dealings as demonstrated by their policies, education, business-to-business recommendations, customer reviews and financial track record, among other criteria.

The awards are presented in five separate employee-size categories (extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large), and a sixth award is presented to a nonprofit organization. TD took home the trophy for the extra-large company category. The mechanical contractor was acknowledged specifically for its defining core values of building and maintaining trusting relationships, fiercely protecting the safety of its employees, leading with a servant’s heart, passionately pursuing excellence and celebrating the power of individual differences.

“We have, through our core values, a very clear roadmap for how we go about our ethics, our character and our integrity as a company,” said Chief People Officer Amy Messersmith, who accepted the award on behalf of TD.

Other winners included Southwest Transplant Alliance (nonprofit category), Halff Associates (large), Advent Air-Conditioning (medium), Chemical Information Services (small) and Key Residential (extra-small).

The Torch Award for Ethics is presented by the Dallas Business Journal for the Better Business Bureau, and is part of a larger ethics program across the globe. Winners of the local awards will go on to compete at an international level in the greater Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics.