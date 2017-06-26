EMCOR Services Fagan receives top performance award for Truman presidential library, museum

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — EMCOR Services Fagan, a subsidiary of EMCOR Group Inc. that provides mechanical contracting and maintenance services throughout Kansas and western Missouri, was recently presented the top award for Outstanding Mechanical Installation from the Kansas City Chapter of the Mechanical Contractors Association. The award was for Fagan’s HVAC installation at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in the “HVAC over $2 million” category.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by our peers for the work performed on the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum,” said Michael Crabtree, President of EMCOR Services Fagan. “The project presented a number of complex challenges, requiring innovative solutions.”

EMCOR Services Fagan EMCOR Services Fagan recently received the top award for Outstanding Mechanical Installation in the ‘HVAC over $2 million’ category at the Kansas City MCA for work performed at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum. Shown at the awards reception are (left to right): Scott Grandon, Local 533 business manager and JAC trustee chairman; Bob Roach, chief operating officer, EMCOR Services Fagan; and Bryan Taylor, president of the Kansas City MCA.

EMCOR Services Fagan was responsible for replacing two chillers and air-handling units with dehumidification systems. Project challenges included the need to provide continuous chilled water and cooling comfort during the summer months, while keeping the humidity in the archive rooms at a stable level and maintaining full operations for the entire library during the installation.

“EMCOR Services Fagan was required to provide continuous chilled water throughout the project’s first phase,” Crabtree said. “We provided a 300-ton temporary air-cooled chiller, hydronic pump and piping to existing building tie-in points to provide temporary chilled water. After temporary chiller startup and prove out, we removed the existing chillers and piping. Due to space constraints with path of travel for the new equipment, we designed and fabricated custom chiller barrel cradles to allow for the new equipment to be installed without demolition to the building.”