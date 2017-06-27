Menu
Press Release
Piping>Piping Contractor

Shambaugh & Son promotes Vincent to head up fire protection groups

Over the last three years, the Fire Protection Division at Shambaugh & Son has grown as a result of both organic and acquisition growth.

FORT WAYNE, IND.  — Specialty contractor Shambaugh & Son, a subsidiary of EMCOR Group Inc., promoted Rob Vincent to the new position of chief operating officer, Fire Protection Group. Over the last three years, the Fire Protection Division at Shambaugh & Son has grown, as a result of both organic and acquisition growth, to be the second-largest fire protection company in the country.

“Rob Vincent will continue to work at the national-level, as well as coordinate directly with each Shambaugh & Son Fire Protection company, with the objective of optimizing customer outcomes and making the whole greater than the sum of the parts,” stated Paul Meyers Jr., president and CEO, Shambaugh & Son. “His vision, strategy and track record of excellence is exactly what Shambaugh needs as we boldly navigate this 91-year-old company into its next chapter.”

Shambaugh & Son

Rob Vincent

Vincent joined Shambaugh & Son 35 years ago and has continually moved through various roles of increasing responsibility. He was instrumental in facilitating several recent acquisitions, including Allan Automatic Sprinkler of So. Cal, Dalmatian Fire and Northstar Fire Protection. He was most recently vice president, Fire Protection Operations, of the Shambaugh & Son Fire Protection Group.

