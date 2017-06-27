TP Mechanical wins three AGC of Ohio safety awards

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Mechanical contractor TP Mechanical, based in Cincinnati, won three safety awards June 16 at the 2017 Associated General Contractors of Ohio safety luncheon. The event was held at the Boat House at Confluence Park in Columbus.

The awards earned by TP Mechanical include:

• AGC of Ohio Construction Safety Excellence Award, Specialty Division (more than 1 million hours);

• AGC of Ohio Certificate of Commendation for Excellent Safety Record 2016 (zero incident rate for 50,000 work hours and over); and

• AGC of Ohio Three-Year Associate/Specialty Contractor (325,000 hours and up report card average).

TP Mechanical Bill Riddle

“We are honored to receive these distinguished awards from the AGC of Ohio, and more importantly, to have the dedication to exemplary safety practices of our entire team recognized,” said TP Mechanical President and CEO Bill Riddle. “At TP Mechanical, we treat the health and safety of our employees, clients and the general public with the utmost seriousness. It is our primary goal to ensure everyone returns home to their family at night.”

The AGC of Ohio website states: “CSEA recognizes those construction companies that excel at safety and health performance, examining each candidate’s commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. It includes: the review of a company’s commitment to management, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.”

TP Mechanical’s first core value is “Safety First, Always First.” It is fundamental to the company’s mission: “TP Mechanical Contractors strives to be the premier contractor that builds everlasting value by transforming our industry through a culture based on safety, honesty, quality, innovation and servant leadership.”

TP Mechanical Rick Absher

“We don’t just say ‘Safety First, Safety Always.’ We live it,” said TP Mechanical Corporate Safety Director Rick Absher. “Ensuring the safety of our employees, clients and jobsites is our foremost priority. We are appreciative of this recognition of our commitment to safety and proud of our current streak of more than 2.9 million hours without a lost workday injury.”