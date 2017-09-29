Menu
EMCOR Pink Hard Hats human ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
A 525-plus-person human Pink Hard Hat Ribbon formed on Sept. 29 to launch October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and EMCOR’s 9th Annual “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign.
University Mechanical forms Arizona’s largest Pink Hard Hat ribbon

More than 525 people donned Pink Hard Hats to form EMCOR’s signature giant human Pink Hard Hat Ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — EMCOR/University Mechanical & Engineering Contractors Inc. announced that more than 525 of its employees — along with those of its client, Sundt/DPR, Banner Health, the entire project workforce and others — donned EMCOR Pink Hard Hats and assembled Sept. 29 at Banner Health’s new plant construction site in Tucson to form EMCOR’s signature giant human Pink Hard Hat Ribbon.

The event was a visible call to action for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and EMCOR’s 9th Annual “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign.

Brad Thornton, president/CEO for University Mechanical & Engineering Contractors, presented a Pink Hard Hat event plaque to Tom Dickson, CEO, University Medical Center, Tucson, Banner Health; Ian McDowell, vice president for Sundt Construction; and Brian Brown, project executive for DPR Construction.

“This is EMCOR’s ninth consecutive year of spearheading the national Pink Hard Hat initiative,” Thornton stated. “Over the years, people have come forward to say they believe this unique way of raising awareness of the importance of breast cancer awareness and screening has had a positive impact on their own lives or that of a loved one.

“Many of our employees wear hard hats on a daily basis for personal protection, and we’re proud of their commitment to wear an EMCOR/University Mechanical Pink Hard Hat in October to raise awareness for breast cancer, reminding women and men they can help protect themselves by getting screened.”

Throughout October, thousands of employees at more than 60 EMCOR subsidiaries across the U.S. are wearing EMCOR Pink Hard Hats at hundreds of work sites such as hospitals, infrastructure projects, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities and oil refineries.

Millions more will be reached nationally in October as EMCOR’s U.S. fleet of 6,000+ service vehicles display Pink Hard Hat posters with the “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign message.

