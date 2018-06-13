2018 industry honors bestowed by Plastics Pipe Institute

IRVING, TX - The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI), has announced the winners of its yearly Members and Projects of the Year Awards Program. At its annual meeting, which was held in May at the Coeur d'Alene Resort in Idaho, the PPI membership recognized five projects and five PPI members for exceptional contributions to the industry. Submissions in each of the association's five divisions are reviewed, evaluated and voted upon by PPI members. PPI is the major North American trade association representing all segments of the plastic pipe industry.

"Once again, we had unprecedented attendance at our meeting," said PPI President Tony Radoszewski, CAE. "One reason is our annual awards ceremony and another is that this is an exciting time in our association and in the various industries our members serve.

"This year, we received excellent participation from our members and saw an increase in the number of nominations for this program. We continue to see more and more different uses of plastic pipe. This was evident in our Projects of the Year that included two installations that used plastic pipe in rather unique ways, and also with other winning projects that used miles of the pipe to speed installation and for cost efficiencies.

"So far this year we have added 16 new members and established more task groups within each of our five divisions to support the increasing use of plastic pipe across many industries. This continued growth is an indicator of the success of PPI projects and programs that provide technical and engineering assistance in the development and design of plastic pipe systems."

Radoszewski announced the PPI winning projects and members:

PPI Building & Construction Division Project of the Year

· Wilshire Grand Center, Los Angeles

· PPI Member Company: Uponor, Inc., Apple Valley, Minn.

More than 20 miles of Uponor's 3/4-inch PEX tubing was intertwined throughout the rebar in the concrete base for the Wilshire Grand Center in order to keep the slab at an even temperature to prevent cracking in the 21,200 cubic yard foundation that was poured in less than 19 hours. To properly cure the massive, 82 million pounds of concrete for the base of the Wilshire structure, the engineer specified a hydronic cooling system that used the Uponor PEX tubing to keep an even temperature in the slab to ensure it wouldn’t crack.

PPI Corrugated Plastic Pipe Division Project of the Year

· South Carolina Department of Transportation Gateway Storm Water Drainage System

· PPI Member Company: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS)

Receiving the Project of the Year Award for the Corrugated Plastic Pipe Division from PPI President Tony Radoszewski (right) and the division's director of engineering, Daniel Currence (left) is Greg Bohn, director of national engineering and product development for ADS.

To construct the new storm water drainage system during the rebuilding of the third busiest interchange in South Carolina, more than 41,000 feet of ADS corrugated HDPE pipe was used. The large diameter, watertight pipe was selected for this design-build project because it met AASHTO M294 requirements, has a long projected life and could be delivered on a just-in-time basis to the jobsite.

The project involves creating a new interchange within the general footprint of the current interchange by staging construction of the new lanes, ramps, and bridges while maintaining traffic. Ten new bridges including two flyovers, rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures, and modifications to the substructure of one existing bridge are also part of this new interchange system, called South Carolina's largest transportation infrastructure project in more than 10 years. New storm water drainage will be installed throughout the Gateway Project that is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

PPI Energy Piping Systems Division Project of the Year

· Texas A&M Chilled and Hot Water Line Systems

· PPI Member Companies ISCO Industries and Performance Pipe

Left to right: Heath Casteel, Performance Pipe, Randy Knapp, director of engineering, PPI EPSD, Mike Whitehouse, ISCO Industries and Tony Radoszewski, CAE, PPI president.

Replacing the college's network of carbon steel pipe with HDPE pipe for chilled water lines and PE-RT pipe for heating hot water lines stopped water loss of 40 to 50 gallons of water a minute. Texas A&M has become a leader with other universities inquiring about its system and how they can also change their systems.

PPI Municipal & Industrial Division Project of the Year

· Water Delivery Pipeline to Rural Amish Community

· PPI Member Companies: Core & Main and WL Plastics

Left to right: Camille Rubeiz, director of engineering, PPI's Municipal and Industrial Division with Richard Kolasa, WL Plastics, Paul Dreher, Core and Main and Tony Radoszewski, CAE, president of PPI.

When Intercourse, Pennsylvania's water source became contaminated, Core & Main, along with pipe manufacturer WL Plastics, joined a team of contractors and engineers to provide a modern, durable infrastructure for this community of 380 customers. To tap into the nearest municipal water system, more than 52,000 feet of HDPE pipe was used.

PPI Power & Communications Division Project of the Year

· Illinois Tollway

· PPI Member Company: Blue Diamond Industries, LLC

George Zagorski (center) of Blue Diamond Industries accepts the PPI Power & Communications Division Project of the Year Award from Lance MacNevin (left), director of engineering for the division and PPI President Tony Radoszewski, CAE.

The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority embarked upon a $12 billion capital program starting in 2012 to provide northeastern Illinois with a state-of-the-art transportation system designed to relieve congestion, improve mobility and reduce pollution across the Midwest. To link the electronics and power systems, more than a million feet of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit from Blue Diamond was used to protect fiber optic command/control and power cables for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

PPI Member of the Year Winners

Building and Construction Division Member of the Year

David Nickelson, REHAU

David Nickelson (left) receives his PPI Building and Construction Division Member of the Year award from the division's Director of Engineering, Lance MacNevin.

An active member of Building and Construction Division, Nickelson has serve on many Research and Development Task Groups, and has been the Chair of several. He has also been part of other numerous industry organizations such as ASTM E05, ASTM F17, CSA B137, CSA B214.

Corrugated Plastic Pipe Association Division Member of the Year

Tony Kime, Bluewater Pipe, Inc.

Tony Kime, (center) with PPI CPPA Director of Engineering, Daniel Currence (left) and PPI President, Tony Radoszewski, CAE.

For the past two years, Kime has been the Chair of the CPPA Marketing Committee. Members of that committee found him to be an enthusiastic leader who challenges conventional wisdom with innovative ideas and is willing to put in his own time and personal capital to turn strategies into action. In particular, Kime has done an outstanding job leading the division's two-year effort to revamp its website, which launched in May 2018, that will help increase outreach and education programs.

Energy Piping Systems Division Member of the Year

Dustin Langston, WL Plastics

Dustin Langston (center) with PPI President Tony Radoszewski, CAE, (left) and PPI's Energy Piping Systems Division Director of Engineering, Randy Knapp.

Langston has shown dedication to the plastics industry by his service to customers and his colleagues in both a technical and educational capacity. He contributed to improvements of TN 54 on squeeze off, helped successfully fight the NDIC, spearheaded the ESPD's first training event, and efforts on API 15LE updates.

Municipal and Industrial Division Member of the Year

Jeff Wright, GF Central

Jeff Wright (center) receives his PPI Member of the Year award from PPI President Tony Radoszewski, CAE, (right) and Camille Rubeiz, director of engineering, Municipal and Industrial Division, PPI.

Wright worked very closely with PPI's Municipal Advisory Board to create the most comprehensive and generic methods to standardize electrofusion procedures. MAB-2 was published in 2017 and replaced the outdated PPI TN-34.

Power and Communications Division Member of the Year

Thomas Stewart, Dura-Line

Thomas Stewart (center) receives his Member of the Year award from PPI President Tony Radoszewski, CAE (left), and Lance MacNevin, engineering director of PPI's Power and Communications Division.

In addition to serving as Chair of the PCD R&D Committee and on the PCD Management Committee, Stewart also volunteers for many task groups and chairs several himself. He is fast to respond to PPI requests, never neglecting to respond or to share an opinion when asked. His input is always relevant, extremely thorough and technically based.

Plastics Pipe Institute Lifetime Achievement Award

In recognition of their extraordinary service to the Plastics Pipe Institute and to the industry, PPI Honorary Lifetime Membership was bestowed upon Harvey Svetlik (left), Gerry Groen (center) shown with PPI President Tony Radoszewski, CAE.

Additional information can be found at the Plastics Pipe Institute's website: www.plasticpipe.org.