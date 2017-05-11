Menu
Anvil acquires fire protection pipe hanger maker AFCON
Piping

Kraig Kirschner, the former CEO of AFCON, will stay on at Anvil. In addition to fire protection pipe hangers, AFCON makes seismic bracing products. 

EXETER, N.H. — Anvil International, which makes pipe fittings, pipe hangers and piping support systems, has acquired AFCON, a provider of patented fire protection pipe hangers and seismic bracing products.

“We are excited to work with Kraig Kirschner, the former CEO of AFCON,” said Dean Taylor, vice president of Anvil International.  “Our emphasis will continue to be on innovation and further development of pipe hanger products.”

Tom Fish, CEO of Anvil International, added: “AFCON’s history of being an innovator and producing contractor-friendly products made this a perfect fit for our company.” 

