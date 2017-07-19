EMCOR in Greater Boston charity golf event donates $10,000 to help find missing children

BOSTON — Phillip Megna, president of EMCOR Services Northeast; Robert Gallagher, president and CEO of J.C. Higgins Corp.; and James Lane, senior vice president and general manager of Building Technology Engineers, presented a $10,000 donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children during ceremonies at the EMCOR In Greater Boston 10th Annual Charity Golf Event held July 17 at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton, Mass.

The companies are subsidiaries of EMCOR Group, a Fortune 500 provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses.

EMCOR's national "Taking KidSafety To The Street” program was launched 11 years ago in partnership with NCMEC. Since that time, EMCOR has helped recover more than 405 missing children, including children missing in the Greater Boston area. Including this donation, EMCOR has donated more than $2.9 million to NCMEC.

"On behalf of EMCOR Services Northeast, J.C. Higgins, and BTE, we sincerely thank our clients for their support and extraordinary participation in the 'EMCOR In Greater Boston 10th Annual Charity Golf Event,’” stated Megna. “It’s due to their efforts and support that we’re able to make a $10,000 donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. EMCOR In Greater Boston is proud for the longtime and continued involvement of our clients in this event which, in turn, enables EMCOR to provide critical funds for those who can't help themselves — our children."