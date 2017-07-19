Menu
EMCOR companies in the metro Boston area donate $10,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
EMCOR employees from the metro Boston area donate $10,000 from a charity golf outing to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Press Release
Piping

EMCOR in Greater Boston charity golf event donates $10,000 to help find missing children

EMCOR Group has donated more than $2.9 million to The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children and helped recover more than 405 missing children over 11 years.

BOSTON — Phillip Megna, president of EMCOR Services Northeast; Robert Gallagher, president and CEO of J.C. Higgins Corp.; and James Lane, senior vice president and general manager of Building Technology Engineers, presented a $10,000 donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children during ceremonies at the EMCOR In Greater Boston 10th Annual Charity Golf Event held July 17 at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton, Mass.

The companies are subsidiaries of EMCOR Group, a Fortune 500 provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses.

EMCOR's national "Taking KidSafety To The Street” program was launched 11 years ago in partnership with NCMEC. Since that time, EMCOR has helped recover more than 405 missing children, including children missing in the Greater Boston area. Including this donation, EMCOR has donated more than $2.9 million to NCMEC.

"On behalf of EMCOR Services Northeast, J.C. Higgins, and BTE, we sincerely thank our clients for their support and extraordinary participation in the 'EMCOR In Greater Boston 10th Annual Charity Golf Event,’” stated Megna. “It’s due to their efforts and support that we’re able to make a $10,000 donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. EMCOR In Greater Boston is proud for the longtime and continued involvement of our clients in this event which, in turn, enables EMCOR to provide critical funds for those who can't help themselves — our children."

TAGS: Piping Contractor
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Rick Kinning, CEO and chairman of RK Mechanical Inc.
RK Mechanical CEO Kinning wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Jul 20, 2017
DIYGrinderPump.jpg
Plumbing and Heating Nightmares
Jul 18, 2017
AmericanFlag
Made in America 2017
Jul 11, 2017
Crazy uses for PVC pipe!
Crazy uses for PVC pipe!
May 31, 2017