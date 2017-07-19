RK Mechanical CEO Kinning wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

DENVER — Rick Kinning, CEO and chairman of RK (a trade name of RK Mechanical Inc.) was awarded an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award on June 22 in the Family Business category, making him one of eight CEOs to earn this prestigious award in the Mountain Desert region.

Entrepreneur of the Year, founded by EY recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. Award winners were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, prominent CEOs, investors and other business leaders.

Initial nominees were whittled down to 24 finalists, which were announced by EY on May 12. The eight Mountain Desert region winners are featured on EY’s website.

Rick and his brother Jon are the co-owners of RK, a second-generation family business that offers contracting, service and manufacturing solutions. Their father, Ron Kinning, started his first business, Kinning Plumbing and Heating, in 1963 in rural Nebraska. In 1985, Ron and Rick Kinning founded RK Mechanical and located the corporate headquarters in Denver.

Under Rick’s leadership as CEO, this family-owned business has rapidly evolved to become RK, currently one of the region’s largest privately held providers of construction, manufacturing and service solutions.

“Our dedicated team gets the credit for RK’s leadership position and for empowering RK to realize its vision,” Rick Kinning stated. “Although we now operate seven distinct business units, we strive to maintain a family atmosphere, and a loyalty to customers and employees through thick and thin. Our family-oriented culture drives our commitment to serve customers with the highest level of safety, quality and innovation.”