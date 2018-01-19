ABACUS Plumbing, AC & Electrical announces hiring Steve Piatt And Shawn Tillman

HOUSTON, TX -- ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is pleased to announce the hiring of two major department head managers. The recent hire of Steve Piatt and Shawn Tillman can only be described as a huge win for Abacus.

"We feel really excited and fortunate that both Steve and Shawn have decided to join our team. Both these professionals have many years of experience in their respective roles, and we feel that these hires position us well for our continued fast paced growth. I continue to be proud of the amazing job opportunities we are creating at Abacus," Alan O'Neill, CEO, stated.

Steve Piatt will join the Abacus team to run and manage the Electrical Operations Department. As a Master Electrician he brings over 20 years of exceptional experience. Piatt was also a former small business owner, so he understands the focus Abacus puts on its award winning customer service and is more than ready to lead and motivate his team.

Shawn Tillman was selected to manage and run the Abacus Call Center Operations. Shawn is a Houston native, earning her Bachelors in Business Administration from the University of Houston. She brings over 30 years of Customer Service experience. Of those 30 years, she dedicated 20 years to Customer Service Leadership roles. Abacus' family based business, history of outstanding customer service, exceptional craftsmanship, commitment to employees and their support of the community is the main reason Shawn signed the dotted line.

"We're very excited about the new additions to the team. We provide a 'world-class service' at Abacus and because of that commitment we focus a lot of our time and energy to find the right leadership and teammates. We are confident in our new leadership and are looking forward to a very successful year," Brandon Slaydon, Human Resources Manager, stated.

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full service residential contractor that has been serving the greater Houston area since 2003. Abacus is a member of the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce and has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau of Houston. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. To learn more about Abacus Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, visit www.abacusplumbing.net or call 713/812-7070.