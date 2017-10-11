Advanced Air and Heat adds plumbing to its services

EDGEWATER, FLA. — Advanced Air and Heat announced it added plumbing services to its air conditioning repair, maintenance and replacement business.

“We …. can now help homeowners and businesses throughout the East coast [of Florida] with all their plumbing needs,” said Bob Francis, general manager of Advanced Air and Heat. “Our new plumbing services will include our ongoing customer commitments of ‘same price service 7 days a week’, and 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed for one full year. Adding plumbing services was just a natural move in our efforts to meet our clients’ needs.”

Established in 1999, Advanced Air, Heat and Plumbing’s new plumbing services and products include leak detection and repair, kitchen and bathroom repair, whole-house repiping and a wide selection of traditional and tankless water heaters. To promote its expansion into plumbing, the company is currently making available several limited-time plumbing offers:

• $500 off whole-home repiping;

• $200 off water heater installation; and

• $18.95 for a water heater tune-up.

Consumers can obtain the limited plumbing service discounts by calling Advanced Air, Heat and Plumbing at 386-427-1665.

The company’s recent growth efforts were previously seen last year when Advanced Air and Heat joined with Palm Coast Air Conditioning to provide services up to northern Florida. The resulting company now has 48 employees who provide services to eastern and central Florida homes and businesses from St. Augustine to Titusville and inland as far as Deland and Deltona. The Palm Coast location also offers plumbing services.