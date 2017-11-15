All in the Family

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OHIO — In Cleveland, the name Caruso might come to mind if you’ve spent any time in a fire hall, a supply house or a historic train station. That’s because the Caruso family legacy is one of courage, hard work, and a dedication to serving others.

In 1912, at the age of 13, Antonio Caruso stepped off a boat from Sicily and onto U.S. soil. Upon arriving, Caruso immediately went to work for the Nickel Plate Railroad in Conneaut, Ohio, working on steam l