Dallas plumber wins American Standard Plumber Know How contest

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ― American Standard announced the winner of its Plumber Know How contest — Roger Wakefield, master plumber and owner of Texas Green Plumbing in Dallas, who has been named the plumbing manufacturer’s Plumbing Expert.

Roger Wakefield

This contest was held to identify a consummate plumbing trade professional who sets the standard for plumbers nationwide. Wakefield’s role will be to engage with the American Standard community through amiable content, such as plumbing tips and tricks, webisodes and live videos, which will be shared on the company’s website and social media communities.

“Plumbing is my life’s work, and I truly enjoy spending time talking with people about plumbing issues,” stated Wakefield. “American Standard has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and constant innovation in the plumbing industry, and I’m delighted to be able to work with such a respected brand to educate others across the country about my passion.”

Wakefield’s enthusiasm for plumbing began more than 35 years ago, when he started out as an open shop apprentice and went on to become a journeyman plumber. Seventeen years later, he joined the United Association Union of Plumbers, Fitters, Welders, and Service Technicians, where he rose through the ranks of experience, eventually working as the director of operations for a mechanical contractor.

In 2013, he founded Texas Green Plumbing, which currently employs four plumbers and an apprentice. His professional certifications are extensive, reinforcing his ongoing desire for continued learning. His accreditations include:

• LEED AP certifying advanced knowledge of green building practices;

• UA Star Certified Plumber and Pipe Fitter for qualified construction supervision;

• Green Plumbers USA license for sustainability and public health training;

• Responsible Master Plumber license for certified training regarding operation of a plumbing business in Texas;

• Water Supply Protection Specialist, Multipurpose Residential Fire Protection Sprinkler Specialist, and Medical Gas Master endorsements by the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners; and

• Member of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada.

Experiences with drought conditions in Texas have inspired Wakefield to emphasize water conservation in his work, educating homeowners, realtors and other plumbers on the importance of reducing usage of this critical resource. An important component of his personal and professional outreach also includes promoting the plumbing trade as a desirable career option for the next generation. Noting that plumbers are often in high demand but short supply, he frequently recommends plumbing as a recession-proof profession that pays well, while also delivering satisfying and consistent work.

“Roger’s in-depth knowledge of the plumbing field, his incomparable enthusiasm for this noble profession, combined with his engaging and approachable personality, make him the ideal choice as our Plumber Expert,” said Maha El Kharbotly, chief marketing officer of LIXIL Americas, the business unit under which American Standard operates. “Our team is delighted about this new partnership, and we are very much looking forward to working with this dedicated trade professional and educator.”

As the winner, Wakefield will receive a cash prize, an American Standard product allowance, and extensive exposure via social engagement.