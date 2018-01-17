Menu
Econ_Growth.jpg
Economic outlook 2018: Room to grow

Both the residential and non-residential construction markets see opportunity to expand, but some demographics say we are heading into unknown territory.

Any attempt at an economic forecast should always start with this caveat: Large-scale economies are fantastically complicated systems, and complicated systems are inherently unpredictable. By example, for all the satellites and computer models available to meteorologists a weather forecast can still be very wrong about the weather on a given day.

