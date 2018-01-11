Menu
COTY1.jpg
Ted Puzio and his son Matt, who’s running the firm’s bath remodeling division. Mike Agugliaro’s CEO Warrior organization is guiding Ted’s succession plan.
Plumbing>Plumbing Contractor

Hurdles: Ted Puzio is our Contractor of the Year

Ted Puzio says that if he wrote a book about his life, it would be called ‘Hurdles’ because he’s jumped over more than his share of them.

ANY CONTRACTOR who feels that he’s been dealt a bad hand should look to Ted Puzio for inspiration. “It’s not so much the hurdle itself, it’s how they approach it that holds them back,” Puzio says. For his resilience, resolve and determination not to let anything hold him back, Ted Puzio, the founder and CEO of Southern Trust Home Services, Roanoke, Virginia, is our Contractor of the Year.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Young_Woman_Hard_Hat.jpg
Economy is improving as Millennials lead
Jan 13, 2018
FrancescaDunbar.jpg
McWane Plumbing announces the appointment of Francesca Dunbar to VP - Group Marketing
Dec 21, 2017
Insurance.jpg
2018 Insurance market outlook: What can you expect?
Dec 19, 2017
Convoy_Group.jpg
Contractors give back in the face of disaster
Dec 15, 2017