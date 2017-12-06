Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service celebrates first anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO — Komar Anchor Plumbing and Drain Service, a local full service residential and commercial plumbing contractor, celebrates the one-year anniversary of the merger between Anchor Plumbing and Komar Plumbing. Komar Plumbing had been in business for 53 years when the owner decided to retire. Many long-term employees of Komar Plumbing stayed with the company through the merger, and still remain employees.

Heading the new company as partner and owner is Thaddeus Smith. He is an adjunct faculty member at Youngstown State University since 2011, teaching professionalism and career development for its Masters in business administration program, as well as sales and business development for undergraduate students.

Smith says the merger benefitted both companies. Anchor Plumbing was new to the contracting space, while Komar Plumbing had been in business for more than 50 years with an established client list. The new company offers a full range of interior and exterior plumbing services for businesses and residential homes in new and rehabilitated construction.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of Komar Plumbing by focusing on our customers and their business and residential plumbing needs,” Smith said. “Having been in business for 53 years, Komar’s good, quality plumbing reputation and talented workforce was so strong, we decided a merger with our relatively young firm was the best option.”

In the first year of the merger, sales significantly increased. The workforce, company geographic reach and plumbing services it offers have also expanded. Moving forward, the company plans to strengthen its base in the Mahoning Valley, while also expanding to work outside of the area and hire additional staff.