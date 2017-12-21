Menu
Francesca Dunbar.
McWane Plumbing announces the appointment of Francesca Dunbar to VP - Group Marketing

OAKLAND, CA — McWane Plumbing Group, a division of McWane, Inc. announced the appointment of Francesca Dunbar to Vice President of Group Marketing effective immediately.

Francesca was also recently elected to serve on the board of directors of the industry’s trade association, the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI), where she will also chair the Education and Membership Advisory Group.

“I am proud to announce this promotion,” said Kurt Winter, Executive Vice President of McWane Plumbing Group. “Throughout her tenure at McWane, Francesca has contributed significantly to the successes of the plumbing division.”

In her role, Dunbar is responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies for all division brands including: AB&I Foundry, Tyler Pipe & Coupling, Anaco-Husky, Wade Drains, Bibby-Ste-Croix and McWane Technical Services.

Dunbar has extensive experience in domestic and international marketing across a spectrum of industries. Francesca has served as McWane Plumbing Group’s Director of Group Marketing for the past five years overseeing all aspects of brand marketing and strategic programs.

TAGS: Management
