TDIndustries hires former Pizza Hut exec Messersmith as chief people officer

TDIndustries Amy Messersmith

DALLAS — TDIndustries named Amy Messersmith as its chief people officer. Messersmith, who most recently led transformation efforts at Pizza Hut, comes to TD with more than 20 years of experience in identifying and developing strategic talent, employee engagement, HR strategies and processes, and leading teams to reach and exceed financial and talent goals.

“TD's differentiated culture and commitment to people has, for many years, proven to be a key lever in driving strong, consistent business growth,” Messersmith said. “It's a special place and I couldn't be happier to join the team.”

As chief people officer at TD, Messersmith will manage People Department efforts in each of TD’s Texas and Arizona locations. She will oversee HR support of TDPartners (TD’s employee-owners) including talent acquisition, employment, benefits, training, succession planning and safety.

In her role as chief people officer at Pizza Hut, Messersmith led a service-oriented and proactive HR team, overseeing all aspects of talent development, recruiting, culture, employee engagement, franchisee onboarding and corporate social responsibility. These responsibilities supported Pizza Hut’s 130+ franchise organizations and 150,000 employees nationally.

Prior to joining Pizza Hut, Messersmith served as senior director of human resources at PepsiCo corporate and as a global HR lead for IT. She previously held leadership positions at Frito Lay North America and worked as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Anderson Consulting.

“Amy is a welcome addition to our senior leadership team at TD,” said CEO Harold MacDowell. “She will be leading a department that has seen immense growth over the past 10 years and has become well-known for its commitment to our ‘Great Place to Work’ culture. We’re happy to have Amy join us in our strategic development of TD’s culture and recruitment efforts.”