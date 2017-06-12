Texas plumbing, HVAC company gives back to veterans

DALLAS — National programs such as the Retail Ready Career Center partner with companies like Southlake, Texas-based Berkeys’ Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, which serves the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, to train military veterans to be HVAC-certified, giving them an opportunity for a new career. These are competitive, high-paying HVAC careers that will help them build a new life.

Berkeys’ Air Conditioning technician Dennis Ross talks about the Retail Ready Veteran's Program.

For many members of the military, leaving the armed services can be a difficult transition. Some find it exciting to have newfound freedom and opportunity, but many feel lost and unsure about what do next. Everyday, 22 veterans commit suicide, citing the inability to transition into real life.

"Our veterans tell us time and time again that they take great pride in being independent, a provider for their family and, most importantly, not needing handouts or charity," said Berkeys’ HVAC hiring manager Adam Mennenga. "I am proud to work for a company that works hard to hire our nation's veterans, and I'm excited to say we are now hoping to hire as many as we can."

Berkeys recently videoed some of its veterans, including HVAC tech Dennis Ross (pictured). Videos can be seen on the company’s Facebook page.