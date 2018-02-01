Timothy J. Kirlin Named 2018 MCAMW President

Tim Kirlin, owner of American Combustion Industries, Inc., with offices in Glenn Dale, Md., Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Md., was named president of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Metropolitan Washington for 2018. He was installed at the MCAMW's January business dinner meeting.

Kirlin acquired ACI from Washington Gas Energy Services with a private equity firm in 2006. He ran operations at ACI for 10 years, and then purchased the firm's shares of ACI.

American Combustion Industries, Inc. is a mechanical service company specializing in service and replacement of mechanical systems for its commercial customers.

Kirlin graduated from Villanova University in 1990 with a degree in Finance and started working for Combustioneer, his family's mechanical service company. He then became a licensed Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Journeyman after completing a four-year apprenticeship program. Kirlin also worked as a dispatcher, project manager, residential division manager and vice president of service before the family sold Combustioneer.

Kirlin stayed on as VP of the service division for six years with the new owners, Charles E. Smith and EMCOR, until he resigned to pursue his MBA. At the completion of his MBA and two year non-compete with EMCOR, he approached a private equity group to help purchase ACI from Washington Gas.

Kirlin currently resides in Chevy Chase, Maryland with his wife, Anne Marie and his three sons Patrick (19), Kevin (17) and Timmy (15).

Other newly-elected MCAMW officers are:

President-elect Mark Crockett, Crockett Facilities Services, Inc.

Secretary-Treasurer Brooke Greer, W.L. Gary Co.

Immediate Past President: John Geiling, JPG Plumbing Services, Inc.

MCAMW board members through 2018:

Craig Sasser, Limbach Company, LLC

Rudy Ford, CRW Mechanical, Inc.

MCAMW board members through 2019:

Tom Sullivan, Heffron Company, Inc.

Patrick Mercer, Siemens Building Technologies.

Board Service Bureau Representative is Steve Mack, MECCO, Inc.

Board Plumbing Bureau Representative is Randy Greer, W.L. Gary Company, Inc.