Wakefield home service company celebrates 25 year anniversary

WAKEFIELD, MA – 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, a BBB A+ rated home service company with more than 1,000 five-star reviews online, is celebrating 25 years of serving the greater Boston area.

David Williams founded 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric 25 years ago starting as a one-plumber operation. Now managed by his son Ryan Williams, the company has over 45 employees and tackles plumbing, drain, electrical and HVAC needs. They are celebrating having earned over 1,000 5-star reviews online.

“My father started this business in 1992 at our dining room table,” said Ryan Williams, general manager of 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. “He is the type that can work harder than anybody else and he has laid the foundation for what the business is today. Our team has allowed us to sustain this growth and build a very strong culture to where it is today. We pride ourselves on our residential service and installation that is built on our high-level of customer service. I believe our dedication is reflected in our growth and receiving the best reviews from our amazing customers that we take a lot of pride in.”



Williams went on to say, “If you take into consideration that only half of all new businesses survive five or more years, and only about a third survive 10 or more years, we are really proud of this achievement.”



Research also shows that close to 90 percent of businesses have fewer than 20 employees.



“We are so proud of the hard work our team puts in every day,” Williams said. “It is because of the daily efforts of each person that we can celebrate 25 years of serving Eastern Massachusetts. We are always looking for more people to join our growing team that will go above and beyond for our customers.”

To learn more about 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, and any job opportunities they have available, please call 888/419-4233 or visit www.call128.com.