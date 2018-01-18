Menu
Mike and Alexandra Nicholson are co-owners of Framingham, Mass.-based Nicholson Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. Alex Nicholson is the company’s director of operations. She says women are just as capable of thriving in a plumbing and heating career and often add different perspectives that can add significant value.
Women in Contracting: Don’t let gender hold you back

You don’t need to know how to pipe a bathroom to run a plumbing contracting firm.

Over the last two decades, plumbing and heating trade publications have written copious amounts of news stories, articles and editorial opinions on the skilled worker shortage. Editors and industry experts have offered advice to contractors on recruiting techniques to hire the right workers. That advice includes marketing the plumbing and heating industry to school children, veterans and women.

