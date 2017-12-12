American Standard partners with plumber and snowboard cross athlete Jonathan Cheever

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ― Respected plumbing brand American Standard, part of the LIXIL Corporation, has announced a new partnership with snowboarder and plumber Jonathan Cheever as an “American Standard Athlete.”

Cheever, 32 — a U.S. Snowboard Team member since 2005 — is an elite level athlete in snowboard cross. This high-speed sport combines the skills of snowboarding on a downhill ski racing course similar to the design used for motorcycle motocross.

In the off-season, Cheever works for his father’s company, Mark Cheever Plumbing and Heating, in Saugus, Mass., as a vocation to support his passion for snowboarding. He has been a licensed journeyman plumber since 2004 and a user of American Standard plumbing products.

In September, Cheever earned third place at the first World Cup of the season, qualifying him to compete on the world’s biggest stage. Throughout December, Cheever will race in three additional World Cup events to solidify his spot on the roster. He has ten FIS World Cup podiums, earned four national championships, and participated in ten Winter X-Games, an annual extreme sports competition for winter sport athletes.

“The plumbing trade is underrated as a profession. Personally, I’ve found this challenging and specialized line of work to be truly satisfying,” explained Cheever. “My plumbing career offers me the flexibility and financial freedom I need to support my passion for snowboard cross, and I’m excited to have American Standard join me on this journey.”

In addition to fitting conveniently into Cheever’s seasonal snowboarding schedule, plumbing work presents other benefits, as well. Compared to the costs of a four-year college degree, the education and training required to become a plumber is far less of an investment, so Cheever can focus on paying his training, competition, and coaches instead of student loans.

Additionally, he is proud that his work helps families protect their health and save the natural resource of water, while providing a meaningful source of income in the off-season for his own family.

“Jonathan Cheever’s successes in the challenging sport of snowboard cross, combined with his rewarding profession as a journeyman plumber, demonstrates that there is more than one way to approach a career in the skilled trades,” said Steven Delarge, president and CEO of LIXIL Americas. “We are all very excited about this inspiring new partnership and wish Jonathan all the best as he races toward the finish line this winter.”

As an “American Standard Athlete”, Cheever will promote the brand’s sponsorship across his social media channels and will use a custom-designed American Standard branded helmet and board at all upcoming snowboard cross competitions this winter. You can also follow along with Jonathan’s journey on American Standard’s social channels.

To learn more, visit americanstandard.com. To follow Cheever’s progress, visit teamcheever.net and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.