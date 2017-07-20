ARS, Memphis Catholic High School partner for local inner city students

MEMPHIS, TENN. — American Residential Services, [http://www.ars.com ]a Memphis, Tenn.-based, privately held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, is in its tenth year of sponsoring Memphis Catholic High School’s[http://www.memphiscatholic.org/] “Education that Works” [http://www.ars.com/blog/april-2017/education-that-works ]intern program. ARS is highlighting the years of achievement for the collaboration between their organization and Memphis Catholic High School.

“We want to continue to grow opportunities from small business to large corporations,” said Deacon Ted Schreck, director of work study for Education that Works at Memphis Catholic High School. “You don’t want this to be a hidden gem in the city of Memphis. Our goal is to spread awareness and the benefits of this program.”

“Education that Works” sends four interns to ARS to work every day. The program provides students with real-world job experiences while allowing them to earn a significant portion of the cost of their education. Students are asked what career they are most interested in pursuing, and then they are placed at organizations that can best fit their experiential needs. The students become interns at their assigned place of work, and they are held as responsible as any other employee.

“The work-study program, in general, has grown me as a person in the work field,” said Javon Roberts, junior at Memphis Catholic High School and intern at ARS with the “Education that Works” program. “When I first started, I wasn’t used to working around so many people in an office setting or a business, but now I feel like it’ll get easier as I get older, but, even today, it’s not hard.”

The program is an integral part of their educational experience at Memphis Catholic High School, and ARS is proud to assist these young people in growing into future business men and women.

“We’ve been involved since day one, and we like the program because it’s an opportunity to give kids who might not have a shot,” said Jim McMahon, chief financial officer of ARS. “We have needs in our business where we would have had temporary people or others coming in, and we were able to bring in the students in this program, and for 10 years they’ve done an outstanding job for us.”