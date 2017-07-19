bluefrog Plumbing + Drain opens first Florida location in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, a national plumbing franchise network, is opening its first Florida location in Fort Lauderdale to serve residents in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. The new bluefrog location is scheduled to open in August and will be owned and operated by local residents Erik Menendez, a military veteran, and Tamas Krisztian.

“Erik and Tamas recognized a growing need for high-quality plumbing services in the Fort Lauderdale area,” said Jeff Moody, president of bluefrog Plumbing + Drain. “We are committed to finding high-caliber franchise partners, and with their decades of experience in the plumbing industry, we are confident that they will fill the needs of the local communities they serve.”

Menendez, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army for six years, was previously involved in big general contractor projects, building mid-rise and high-rise buildings in South Florida. He has been involved in the plumbing industry for more than 12 years, owning two plumbing businesses. He partnered with Krisztian, who has more than 15 years’ experience in the construction industry. Born and raised in Hungary, Krisztian’s strong work ethic helped him become an expert in water damage restoration for residential and commercial properties.

The new bluefrog office will provide plumbing and drain services to residential and commercial clients. Their team of licensed professionals is available 24/7 and have no overtime charges. They also offer free plumbing evaluations to catch problems before they become emergencies.

“When we were studying the marketplace, we found there to be a major gap in what the other plumbing companies are doing in South Florida,” Menendez said. “Our goal was to partner with an organization that carries the same work ethic and perspective to customer service and quality of work that we value. We were attracted to the way bluefrog operates its individual locations, the company culture, client care and quality of work.”

The new bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Fort Lauderdale is located at 37 NE First Terrace, Unit E, Deerfield Beach, FL, 33443; phone: 954.417.7731. For those interested in employment opportunities, applications are now being accepted.

For more information about bluefrog Plumbing + Drain and national franchise business opportunities, visit www.bluefrogfranchise.com.