Boggs to head up Chicago Faucets’ commercial sales department

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Commercial faucet manufacturer Chicago Faucets, part of the Geberit Group, named Phil Boggs as its vice president of commercial sales. Boggs will be responsible for building and maintaining a national sales organization and providing leadership in account management and expansion.

“Phil brings over 20 years of sales experience, and strong analytical and problem-solving skills in the plumbing industry to the Chicago Faucets sales team,” said Pat Kimener, senior vice president of sales for Chicago Faucets. “His proven skills in sales leadership, managing strong national sales organizations and improving channels of product distribution will quickly be an asset to the company.”

Previously, Boggs was director of wholesale sales in the eastern region for Watts Water Technologies. He was responsible for multiple years of compounded annual growth, helping to develop the annual market development planning process, and leading a team of direct reports and manufacturers’ representatives. Prior to that he was a business manager for Kohler Co.

Phil has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois with studies in emotional intelligence, leadership, problem solving and time management.