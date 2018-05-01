Menu
Bill Frenzel (left), one of the three principals at rep firm Empire State Associates, with Brasscraft’s Regional Sales Manager Mark Duford. BrassCraft Mfg. Co.
Bill Frenzel (left), one of the three principals at rep firm Empire State Associates, accepts a 40-year award from Brasscraft’s Regional Sales Manager Mark Duford.
Brasscraft, Empire State celebrate 40-year partnership

Empire State Associates is a manufacturer's agent covering the plumbing and HVAC industry across New York.

NOVI, MICH. — Brasscraft Mfg. Co. is proud of the relationships it enjoys with its industry partners — relationships that have been built in its more than 70-year history. This year the plumbing products manufacturer celebrates a 40-year partnership with Empire State Associates. 

Empire State Associates is a manufacturer's agent covering the plumbing and HVAC industry all across New York in the wholesale distribution channel promoting the Brasscraft, Plumbshop and Cobra brands.

“I am very proud of Empire State’s 40 years of service and honored to deliver this award to Bill,” said Mark Duford, Brasscraft regional sales manager.  “Empire State Associates continually drive sales, hold key relationships and exceed our customers’ expectations.”  

