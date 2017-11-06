CISPI builds advertising campaign to educate plumbing engineers and inspectors

CHICAGO — The Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute, an advocate and trade group for American manufacturers of cast iron soil pipe and fittings, has introduced its new digital and print advertising campaign, “We’ve Seen It All. We’ve Done It All.” This campaign supports CISPI’s mission of educating plumbing engineers and building and plumbing inspectors on specifications and model codes. CISPI is dedicated to answering questions to support the construction of reliable and efficient plumbing systems.

The digital campaign aims to create an engaging and information-rich resource to drive awareness of the benefits of using cast iron soil pipe and fittings. Dave Parney, CISPI executive vice president, is featured in the campaign. Parney brings 26 years of experience in the industry. CISPI is looking to appeal to millennials coming into the workplace who may not know about the benefits of cast iron soil pipe and fittings. CISPI is also looking to educate through multiple platforms, including print, social and digital marketing.

Recently, CISPI released a new website (www.CISPI.org) with a cleaner look and feel to cut through the clutter. Hosting key technical resources such as the Cast Iron Soil Pipe and Fitting Handbook and other CISPI specification documents, the site brings together critical information about the benefits of cast iron soil pipe and fittings.

A series of new videos will be introduced over the next several months, each highlighting specific features and benefits of specifying cast iron soil pipe and fittings in plumbing systems. All digital campaign elements will direct back to existing education components on the CISPI website.

CISPI will continue to provide the tools and solutions necessary for plumbing engineers and building and plumbing inspectors to understand the benefits of cast iron soil pipe and fittings, as well as the manufacture and use of cast iron soil pipe and fittings in a variety of installations. For more information visit www.CISPI.org.