Eco-friendly Colorado plumber wins Vail 2016 Success Award

VAIL, COLO. — American Plumbing Heating and Solar, Inc., was presented the 14th Vail Annual Success Award, which recognizes businesses that have excelled over the past year and acknowledges their hard work and dedication as the best in the Vail Valley. APHS was nominated in the Actively Green category that is awarded to a local business for promoting a community culture of sustainability. The winner was announced at a community luncheon on May 12 in Bachelor Gulch, Colo.

Success Awards are presented by the Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce for the Vail, Eagle County mountain resort community. For the past fourteen years, the Vail Valley Partnership has had the honor of recognizing businesses, nonprofits and individuals who have helped make the Vail Valley and Eagle County a dynamic and diverse business community.

The Success Awards are given for business achievement, business growth and community involvement. APHS was one among 17 nominees in its category, and then won among the three finalists.

Receiving the Success Award from American Plumbing Heating and Solar are (left to right): Mark Herron, Mustafa Aydin, Debbie Marquez and Chris Romer.

American Plumbing Heating and Solar earned the Actively Green 2017 eco-award certification from Sustainable Travel International and local organization Walking Mountains Science Center. This certification demonstrates the APHS commitment to the environment and to sharing that commitment with clients and the Eagle Valley community.

“Growing up in Turkey, learning my trade in Europe and then moving to the United States has been a rewarding experience,” said American Plumbing Heating and Solar owner Mustafa. “One direction that I have brought forth from my home is the introduction of water- and energy-saving products for the customers I service. I believe we owe it to our children and our planet to be as efficient as possible, and a plumber has a responsibility to help.”

Aydin is committed to running a green business. The company has recorded 739.75 lb. that was recycled. For every pound sent to the landfill, 3.5 lb. was recycled. The local recycle center pays the company for a lot of the standard plumbing waste. APHS has earned more than $500 since recording the waste.

A new LED lighting system was the No. 1 action item for the company. The lighting project in the office and shop is completed and will pay for itself in less than three years.

“I never imagined my company, my little plumbing business, would achieve such an honor,” Aydin said. “And it’s especially rewarding knowing that other local businesses recognize our achievement. This really makes me want to do more to set a good example for our community.”