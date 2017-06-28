F.W. Webb opens two additional New Jersey locations

BEDFORD, MASS. — F.W. Webb Co. opened two New Jersey locations over a one-week timeframe. The plumbing supply house opened a 90,000-sq.-ft. hub in Piscataway, N.J., to serve area professionals and homeowners. In addition, the company announced the acquisition of Master Wholesale Supply of Vernon, N.J., making it the fifth F.W. Webb location in the state.

“Our new Vernon location allows us to grow relationships with contractors and industry professionals in northern New Jersey and have a full-service location in the New York metropolitan area for the first time,” said F.W. Webb President Jeff Pope.

He added that the Piscataway location will be a material hub, allowing the company to maintain high volumes of inventory in closer proximity to all its locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to meet growing demand. It is the largest Webb facility in New Jersey and among the largest of the company’s nearly 90 locations across nine states.

A contractor makes a purchase at F.W. Webb’s new location in Piscataway, N.J. A Frank Webb bath, kitchen and lighting showroom is planned for the location.

The Piscataway branch features a full-service, open-concept wholesale store, as the Vernon location will eventually. This location had its origins in last year’s acquisition of Grant Supply, with branches in North Brunswick and Pleasantville, N.J. Inventory and the 40 Webb staff members from the leased property in North Brunswick have transferred to Piscataway, with an additional four new associates joining them. More hires are anticipated as the new hub becomes fully operational.

In 1976, the DelGrosso family opened the former Master Wholesale Supply in Vernon. Russ DelGrosso has been at the helm since 1994. He and his team have joined F.W. Webb Co. and will remain a familiar presence to existing customers in northern New Jersey and the New York metro area, as Webb welcome new customers.

Both locations offer phone and online ordering with pickup or delivery options, services such as inventory replenishment, and 24/7 emergency service. A Frank Webb bath, kitchen and lighting showroom for homeowners, contractors, designers and architects is planned for each location.

Four years ago, F.W. Webb established a physical presence in New Jersey for the first time with the acquisition of Bergen Industrial Supply in Elmwood Park. Since then, the company has purchased three additional supply companies in the state for a total of five locations: Piscataway, Pleasantville, Elmwood Park, Trenton and Vernon. Just across New Jersey’s western border, F.W. Webb has a location in Allentown, Pa.