Menu
Dave Dunbar, national sales manager at General Pipe Cleaners
Dave Dunbar
Press Release
Plumbing

General Pipe names new national sales manager

Dave Dunbar succeeds Andy Zelazny, who retired at the end of September after 40 years of service to the company.

General Pipe Cleaners, a division of General Wire Spring, named Dave Dunbar as its national sales manager, effective Oct. 2, 2017. A 21-year veteran of General, Dunbar succeeds Andy Zelazny, who retired at the end of September after 40 years of dedicated service to the company. 

Dunbar brought years of outside sales experience when he joined General as a customer service representative in 1996. After serving as customer service manager for a number of years, he became assistant national sales manager in 2015. 

He maintains a strong personal commitment to continuing Zelazny’s legacy of developing innovative training initiatives for General’s sales representatives. These include leveraging videos and social media for rapid communications and excellent efficiency. 

“During Andy’s tenure as our national sales manager, he has played a major role in fueling General’s growth by developing a strong, knowledgeable sales rep force,” Global Sales Manager David Silverman said. “We’re excited about and quite confident in Dave’s abilities to keep our company on the same trajectory.”  

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) logo
IAPMO seeks proposals for 2021 UPC, UMC
Oct 04, 2017
ResidentialHeatPump.jpg
Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Heat Pumps
Oct 03, 2017
Thompson Pumps RECON2000T pump control
Weekly Product Gallery: Control systems
Oct 03, 2017
BabyCroc.jpg
Plumbing and Heating Nightmares
Sep 26, 2017