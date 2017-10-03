General Pipe names new national sales manager

General Pipe Cleaners, a division of General Wire Spring, named Dave Dunbar as its national sales manager, effective Oct. 2, 2017. A 21-year veteran of General, Dunbar succeeds Andy Zelazny, who retired at the end of September after 40 years of dedicated service to the company.

Dunbar brought years of outside sales experience when he joined General as a customer service representative in 1996. After serving as customer service manager for a number of years, he became assistant national sales manager in 2015.

He maintains a strong personal commitment to continuing Zelazny’s legacy of developing innovative training initiatives for General’s sales representatives. These include leveraging videos and social media for rapid communications and excellent efficiency.

“During Andy’s tenure as our national sales manager, he has played a major role in fueling General’s growth by developing a strong, knowledgeable sales rep force,” Global Sales Manager David Silverman said. “We’re excited about and quite confident in Dave’s abilities to keep our company on the same trajectory.”