Grundfos names O’Mara as vice president of service for Americas

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Rebecca Martinez O’Mara recently joined Grundfos Pumps Corp. as vice president of service for the Americas region.

In this role, O’Mara is responsible for building and executing on a regional service strategy in alignment with the region’s overall growth strategy. O’Mara brings more than 25 years of experience leading operations, sales, product and service teams in industries ranging from manufacturing to technology. She comes to Grundfos from Sullair, where she was the vice president and general manager of after sales and service. Prior to that, she held general manager and director roles at the FIAT group and Caterpillar.

O’Mara has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago, as well as a 6 Sigma Black Belt.

“I am excited to have Rebecca on board to lead our region’s service strategies and drive service growth,” said Dieter Sauer, regional managing director for Grundfos Americas. “I am confident she is the right person to shape this instrumental part of our business."