Menu
Grundfos Pumps Corp., Rebecca Martinez O'Mara
Rebecca Martinez O'Mara
Press Release
Plumbing

Grundfos names O’Mara as vice president of service for Americas

She brings more than 25 years of experience leading operations, sales, product and service teams in industries ranging from manufacturing to technology.

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Rebecca Martinez O’Mara recently joined Grundfos Pumps Corp. as vice president of service for the Americas region.

In this role, O’Mara is responsible for building and executing on a regional service strategy in alignment with the region’s overall growth strategy. O’Mara brings more than 25 years of experience leading operations, sales, product and service teams in industries ranging from manufacturing to technology. She comes to Grundfos from Sullair, where she was the vice president and general manager of after sales and service. Prior to that, she held general manager and director roles at the FIAT group and Caterpillar. 

O’Mara has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago, as well as a 6 Sigma Black Belt. 

“I am excited to have Rebecca on board to lead our region’s service strategies and drive service growth,” said Dieter Sauer, regional managing director for Grundfos Americas. “I am confident she is the right person to shape this instrumental part of our business."

TAGS: Commercial Plumbing Residential Plumbing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Carol Fey electricity pig
Carol Fey launches online electricity training
Jul 21, 2017
American Plumbing Heating and Solar's Actively Green Award
Eco-friendly Colorado plumber wins Vail 2016 Success Award
Jul 21, 2017
Javon Roberts, junior at Memphis Catholic High School and intern at ARS with the “Education that Works” program
ARS, Memphis Catholic High School partner for local inner city students
Jul 20, 2017
A.O. Smith Corp. logo
Wheeler named to A. O. Smith board
Jul 20, 2017