Haberberger adds project, accounts payable managers

ST. LOUIS — Haberberger Inc. hired two new team members. Ben Haberberger, who represents the fourth generation in the 69-year-old family owned mechanical contracting firm, has joined as a project manager/estimator in the plumbing department. Additionally, Jennifer Wilson has been hired in a dual role: taking charge of accounts payable for the company as well as a receptionist.

Haberberger, of Ballwin, Mo., most recently worked as a project engineer for the Tinuum Group — formerly Clean Coal Solutions Services — located in St. Louis. He also previously served as a facility manager at the company’s Creek Power Plant in Fannin, Texas. Haberberger holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. In his new role at Haberberger Inc., he will be responsible for assisting in the growth of the new plumbing department.

Ben Haberberger

Prior to joining Haberberger, Wilson served in accounts payable and payroll roles at Sachs Electric and Bobcat of St. Louis. In her new position, she will be responsible for processing invoices and issuing payments, in addition to performing receptionist duties. Wilson resides in Barnhart, Mo.