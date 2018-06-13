Menu
ICC supports Senate bill to fund NIST plumbing research facility

The facility would research the nation’s aging water infrastructure and lead to a more efficient, cost-effective and modern water system.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The International Code Council supports U.S. Senate bill S.3037, which would establish a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) plumbing research laboratory to advance plumbing technology and modernize the nation’s aging water infrastructure. Introduced by Senators Tammy Duckworth and Chris Van Hollen, the legislation is a companion bill to H.R.301 – NIST Plumbing Research Act of 2017 – introduced by Congressman Matt Cartwright to the U.S. House of Representatives in early 2017.

The bill directs NIST to conduct an organizational review of existing research and establish a laboratory to conduct research on plumbing related to the water distribution system for homes and businesses. The research facility would study water safety, security, efficiency, sustainability and resilience.

“After the lead water crisis in Flint, Mich., sustained drought in the western U.S. and concerns about Legionella in our water supply, this bill is especially important,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “Together with our members, partners and supporters, the Code Council is committed to continuing to improve the research, implementation and efficiency of water systems in the U.S. and around the world.”

The Code Council is an international leader in building safety and water-related issues. The codes and standards developed by ICC have helped make water safer for human use for decades. In particular, the International Plumbing Code is a modern, model plumbing code that sets minimum regulations for plumbing systems used throughout the United States and in many countries to protect life, health and safety of building occupants.

For more information about water safety, visit www.iccsafe.org/water or download these resources:

• Podcast – A discussion with world-renowned expert on Legionella and Legionnaires’ disease, Dr. Janet Stout
• Infographic – Everyone Needs Water
• Brochure – Water Conservation & Efficiency
• Brochure – Water Safety Tips for Winter

