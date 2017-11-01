This video from Charlotte Pipe shows a sound test of various DWV plumbing systems. Materials tested are cast iron soil pipe, solid wall PVC and foam core PVC, with and without insulation products. Users can watch the entire video or jump to the material they are most interested in viewing. Charlotte Pipe performed this experiment after receiving questions about the sound of PVC systems and the best way to minimize the noise. Please note, this test is an experiment, not an endorsement of a pipe material or insulation. However, as you’ll see, cast iron does offer the quietest performance of all materials tested. Learn more: www.charlottepipe.com/value_engineering.aspx

