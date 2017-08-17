Service Experts acquires San Antonio’s Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air

SAN ANTONIO — Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning announced the acquisition of the HVAC and plumbing assets of Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air Ltd. an HVAC and plumbing services company, with locations in San Antonio and McKinney, Texas (part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area).

The acquisition complements Services Experts’ heating and air conditioning services and solutions already offered in the San Antonio and McKinney markets and introduces full-service residential plumbing.

Founded in 1989, Aramendia has more than 90 employees and more than 50 service vehicles. Former owner John Aramendia will lead Aramendia through the transition period.

“Aramendia has a proud 28-year history, during which it has established a trusted reputation for 24/7 emergency plumbing repairs, and has become well-known in the region for professional, high-quality plumbing renovations,” said Scott Boose, president and CEO of Service Experts.

As a Service Experts company, Aramendia will continue to operate as Aramendia from its locations on Brewster Drive in San Antonio and Powerhouse Street in McKinney. Aramendia also serves the Texas communities of New Braunfels and San Marcos.