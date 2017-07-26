T&S Brass unveils new look across plumbing product lines

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — T&S Brass and Bronze Works is unveiling a revamped design for its foodservice and plumbing products, starting with its widely used pantry faucets and pre-rinse units, pairing T&S reliability with modern styling and aesthetics.

These updated products and others that undergo the redesign will retain their existing product names and model numbers for ease of transition. The conversion to the new design will take place throughout the coming year.

The overall streamlined appearance of the newly redesigned faucets and pre-rinse units include the following updates:

• All faucet bodies will swivel with an included lock washer for rigid applications;

• Redesigned components, including bonnet and packing nut, swivel nut, indexes and lever- and wrist-action handles, have a new, modern aesthetic design;

• Eterna and Cerama cartridges now come standard with cross-flow prevention; and

• Full flow B-PT laminar flow outlet device has been redesigned.

“T&S is proud to unveil this new look,” said Eva-Marie Fox, T&S vice president of marketing. “The sleek, modern styling will be right at home in today’s facilities, from open kitchens to high-end bathrooms. The sleeker, more modern appearance still packs the same reliability and durability that T&S has been known for throughout our 70-year history.”