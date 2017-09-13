Watts opens new 229,000-sq.-ft. distribution center

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — Watts in partnership with its manufacturer's representative Disney-McLane recently welcomed more than 100 plumbing contractors, engineers and wholesalers to an open house at the Watts Distribution Center in Groveport, Ohio.

The mid-August event included a tour of the modern 229,000-sq.-ft. facility, which is equipped with a warehouse management system, up-to-date scanning technologies and new material-handling equipment. The center is designed to optimize distribution of Watts' extensive line of plumbing products for residential, commercial and industrial markets.

The facility tour was followed by a barbecue, where visitors had a chance to socialize and learn first-hand how Watts and Disney-McLane support their customers with a wide range of plumbing and heating solutions, training, local inventory and field support.

"We appreciated the opportunity to share some time with our customers and demonstrate the exceptional support we can provide them," said Craig Cumberledge, principal at Disney-McLane. "A tour of the Watts Distribution Center in Groveport showed them the equipment and capabilities that enable us to ensure prompt delivery."

Patrick Bian, Watts director, supply chain management, added: "We believe the Groveport location is ideal for our newest distribution center. We can take advantage of the region's ultra-modern interstate highway system. In addition it is outside the Snow Belt and the Tornado Zone, minimizing the risk of transportation slowdowns that weather conditions can cause. Together those advantages enhance our ability to ship efficiently to more locations and provide customers the products they need, when they need them."