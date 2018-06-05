Honeywell Safety recalls hard hats due to risk of head injury

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Honeywell Safety Products USA, the U.S. Consumers Product Safety Commission and Health Canada announced a recall of Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats, which can fail to protect users from impact, posing a risk of head injury. No accidents or injuries have been reported so far,

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hard hats and contact Honeywell to receive a product credit or voucher equal to the purchase price of the recalled hard hat. Contact Honeywell toll-free at 888/212-6903 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.honeywellsafety.com and click on Voluntary Product Recall for more information.

About 82,500 were sold in the United States and about 65,550 were sold in Canada through industrial protective equipment distributors nationwide in their stores, through their e-commerce portals and online at www.amazon.com and other websites from April 2016 through January 2018 for between $7 and $21.

The recalled hard hats, manufactured in Mexico, were sold in a variety of different colors. The Fibre-Metal E2 hard hats have a manufacture date of April 2016, May 2016, December 2017 or January 2018. The North Peak A79 hard hats were manufactured from April 2016 through January 2018.

Only North Peak A79 hard hats with mold identification number 4 are included in this recall. North by Honeywell, the mold identification number and the manufacture date can be found on the underside of the hat’s brim. The date code is in a clock format: The numbers around the circle correspond to the 12 months of the year, the arrow points to the month of manufacture and the numbers on either side of the arrow represent the last two digits of the year.

Pictures of the recalled products are available at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Honeywell-Recalls-Hard-Hats-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury.