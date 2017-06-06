Menu
HeatLink acquired by Mueller Industries
HeatLink acquired by Mueller Industries

Co-owners Manfred and Garry Schmidt will continue to lead the company. HeatLink and PexCor will become part of the Piping Systems Group of Mueller Industries. 

CALGARY — HeatLink Group and its affiliated PEX-a tubing manufacturing facility PexCor Mfg. Co. were acquired by Mueller Industries. Co-owners Manfred and Garry Schmidt will continue to lead the company with the goal of growing the company’s product platform and geographical footprint.

HeatLink Group is a supplier of PEX-a plumbing, potable water systems and radiant heating and cooling systems for the residential and commercial building markets across North America. Mueller Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., that began operating in 1917 and has operations across the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Mexico, South Korea and China.

“This is a unique opportunity to partner with an organization that has a similar family-based history, and a record of successfully integrating acquisitions in a manner that leverages the capabilities of both parties over a long period of time,” said Manfred Schmidt, president of HeatLink Group.

HeatLink and PexCor will become part of the Piping Systems Group of Mueller Industries. The acquisition of HeatLink supports Mueller’s strategy to expand in the pressure plastic products arena with innovative piping and flow control solutions.

 

 

TAGS: Hydronics
