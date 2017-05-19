‘Mr. Pex’ Lenman retires, Andersson named MrPEX president

RAMSEY, MINN. — Plastic pipe industry pioneer Tomas Lenman, founder of MrPEX, is retiring after having been intimately involved and instrumental in the PEX industry since 1971. Long-time friend and business associate Jan Andersson has taken over the roll as president and will maintain control of MrPEX Systems as it experiences continued growth.

Tomas Lenman

Lenman started at Wirsbo Bruks AB in Sweden in 1971, where he developed the production process for the first PEX process invented. Given the nickname of “Mr. Pex” for his extensive knowledge of PEX, Lenman developed many standard specifications for PEX tubing in Europe and Australia. In the North American market, he wrote the ASTM F 876/877 and CSA B137.5 standards for PEX tubing, and co-authored the book “Water and Pipes,” released in 1982.

Jan Andersson

He founded and managed Wirsbo Co., now a wholly owned subsidiary of Uponor, from 1984 to 1992. Lenman managed the start-up of Roth Industries’ PEX Tubing Division from 1997 to 2001. He then started MrPEX Systems using PEX tubing with exclusive distribution in North America for LK PEX AB in Sweden.