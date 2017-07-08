Star Tribune names Uponor a 2017 Top 150 Workplace

APPLE VALLEY, MINN. — Uponor North America was named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune, ranking 18th on the large-size company list. This is the fifth year in a row the company has earned the Top 150 recognition.

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from more than 69,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Minneapolis Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota for the fifth year in a row,” said Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “I am proud and grateful to work with an incredibly dedicated and talented group of people.”

Uponor President and CEO Jyri Luomakoski agreed: “Being recognized again as a top workplace in Minnesota is a great achievement for the whole North American team. Our passionate employees have built confidence with our customers for close to 100 years and in North America for nearly 30 years.”

He added that Uponor North America has grown a great deal in the past several years, which has also required significant increase in the workforce and bringing new colleagues quickly on board. Luomakoski says this is an important demonstration of the team spirit at Uponor North America.

Gray echoed that ensuring Uponor is a great place to work is a core component of the company’s strategy.

“We are building from the strongest possible base — the best people creating the best place — where each and every employee plays an important role in our success,” he said. “There’s something special about our culture where we live our values, look for better ways to perform, respect one another, and do the right thing for our customers and communities.”

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said: “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by WorkplaceDynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 2,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2017.