Uponor names Sillerud VP of operations

APPLE VALLEY, MINN. — Uponor North America named Jon Sillerud as its vice president of operations, effective June 1.

Sillerud joined Uponor in September 2015, serving most recently as senior director, operations. In this new role, he will oversee manufacturing, maintenance, quality, process engineering, and real estate, security and safety.

Uponor Jon Sillerud

“Jon has a proven track record of identifying areas of improvement and correcting production root causes,” said Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “These strengths will help drive us toward world-class operational excellence to ensure the best possible customer experience.”

Sillerud has proven leadership abilities to implement change and deliver results with a focus on motivating organizations to deliver continuous improvements in process, quality, productivity and cost. He has more than 20 years of expertise in operations management, lean manufacturing, strategic planning, executive leadership, supply chain management and quality management.

Sillerud is a distinguished honor graduate from the U.S. Army Flight School with a certificate in contract management from the University of St. Thomas, a Bachelor of Science in industrial technology, manufacturing concentration, and a minor in business.