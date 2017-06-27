Viega breaks ground for new headquarters, training facility in Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Viega LLC broke ground June 20 for its new corporate headquarters and new training facility here off Interlocken Blvd. The groundbreaking was attended by local Viega colleagues and family members, Viega Group representatives from the global headquarters in Attendorn, Germany and local Broomfield officials

Situated on 11.8 acres, Viega’s Broomfield campus will be home to a state-of-the-art, 55,000-sq.-ft. North American headquarters, as well as a 24,000-sq.-ft. training facility. The new headquarters will be a Class A office building featuring a sweeping curved roof, a design inspired by Viega’s innovative fittings. The building will incorporate a variety of Viega solutions including press fittings, fire suppression systems, radiant heating and cooling, carrier systems and manifolds. A courtyard will feature Viega’s radiant snow-melt systems.

The new training facility is in addition to the company’s existing training facility located in Nashua, N.H., and will expand Viega’s training capacity. It will offer hands-on, interactive training on Viega systems and solutions. The training facility also will incorporate and highlight Viega fittings, radiant heating and cooling systems, fire suppression systems and carrier systems.

Glass curtain walls in both buildings will let in natural light as well as showcase great views. Estimated completion for both buildings is late 2018.

“We’ve received such a warm welcome in Colorado already and are excited to establish our new campus,” said David Garlow, CEO, Viega LLC. “Our new state-of-the-art headquarters and training center will provide a working environment that our colleagues and customers deserve, and will highlight our innovative products. The growth in this area shows no signs of slowing and there is a wealth of talent here that has already strengthened our team.”

Land use has been optimized to position the company for future growth and development at the site. Close proximity to the Denver International Airport will also make Viega more accessible to customers and partners.

Viega LLC employs nearly 600 people in North America, with a central manufacturing and distribution center in McPherson, Kan., as well as distribution centers in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, and a training facility in New Hampshire.