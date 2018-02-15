Menu
ctr1802_remodeling_Avon-Plumbing.jpg Avon Plumbing & Heating
Stacy Moore (top left), project manager and designer at Avon Plumbing & Heating, says that her clients are looking for accessibility options to stay in their homes longer. Also pictured is Avon’s showroom consultant Sheree Durand (right).
Bath/Kitchen>Remodeling

Remodeling market to post strong gains in 2018

The economy and consumer confidence cited as supporting the home improvement industry.

STEADY GAINS in the economy, as well as in residential sales and prices, support a growing demand for home remodeling in 2018. The Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity released mid-January by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University projected that homeowner spending on improvements and repairs will approach $340 billion in 2018, an increase of 7.5 percent from estimated 2017 spending.

