Changing employee demographics

There is an interesting conversation being conducted within our trade and other construction trades. Of course, available manpower and how to get it is in the forefront of the debate, as is the millennial generation’s seeming lack of work ethic and even the inclusion of the DACA kids as potential recruits. What this all means to the future of our industry is anyone’s guess. My guess is that there will be some fusion of all of the above. The real issue is immediacy. While all manner