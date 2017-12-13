Here’s an obvious labor pool

While we have been collectively opining, worrying and wringing our hands about the absolute lack of available manpower entering the trades, events outside anyone’s control have seemingly brought the issue national attention. Of course, I am speaking of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and the wild fires in north central California, Montana and Idaho. The national economy is reeling from these devastating natural disasters. Our fellow citizens have been dealt knockout punches from which
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments