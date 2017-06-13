Menu
New labor force, new approach iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Schwartz

New labor force, new approach

Some pundits say that the industry, or industries, must change their approach to hiring and training Millennials Bending to the “new” societal norm is akin to abject surrender and doesn’t take much effort Running a business, especially a contracting business in the construction trades, requires a top down leadership strategy Immediate gratification, whether it is from upbringing or digital reflex, is the real issue here

The subject of manpower that is; locating, recruiting, training and retaining people in the construction trades, and other industries, seems to be one that is here to stay for the foreseeable future. In article after article in trade publications across the board, editors and columnists are blogging about the issue. There have been numerous articles, panel discussions, PowerPoint presentations, and the like, spread all over the country in venues as diverse as online forums to convention cente

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Business Development
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Repeat business or one time job — how do you treat your customers?
Repeat business or one time job — how do you treat your customers?
May 11, 2017
Contracts & subcontracts: That's why they call it contracting
Jul 01, 2011
Adapting for survival; what do you do when nothing is working
Apr 01, 2011
Diversification is key to building business
Aug 01, 2009