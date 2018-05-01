Optics: How you are perceived depends on point-of-view

When someone views something, anything, it is viewed through their perspective. Whatever “it” might be, it is perceived via the viewers own prejudices, opinions and general emotional state. The buzzword for such viewing, today, is “optics.” Whether it is a political opinion, personal interaction or even a motion picture or concert, the event is filtered by the viewer. The optics of a moment, photo, movie, speech or other incident do not appear the same to everyone. A good example of